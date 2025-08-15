Wolfe Research lifts Fox Corporation [FOXA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.18%.

Over the last 12 months, FOXA stock rose by 23.28%. The one-year Fox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.06. The average equity rating for FOXA stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.41 billion, with 210.75 million shares outstanding and 208.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, FOXA stock reached a trading volume of 4003321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $60.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $52, while MoffettNathanson kept a Neutral rating on FOXA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

FOXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, FOXA shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.28% in the past year of trading.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, FOXA shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.56, while it was recorded at 56.73 for the last single week of trading, and 51.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.81% and a Gross Margin at 33.11%. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.88%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fox Corporation. ( FOXA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.96%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fox Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fox Corporation’s (FOXA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fox Corporation. (FOXA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $217307.69 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.91% and a Quick Ratio of 2.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

FOXA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to -0.67%.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

Fox Corporation [FOXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $115.14 billion, or 116.48% of FOXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32.96 million shares, which is approximately 7.0432%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.82 million in FOXA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $982.79 million in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1099%.