why Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [NYSE: SQNS] closed the trading session at $1.18 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $1.24.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.06 percent and weekly performance of -7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -69.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, SQNS reached to a volume of 4559668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQNS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $3.03. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

SQNS stock trade performance evaluation

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, SQNS shares dropped by -69.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2342, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.3254 for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9818, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3855 for the last 200 days.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.72% and a Gross Margin at 67.55%. Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 142.22%.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sequans Communications S.A ADR. ( SQNS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 415.99%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 50.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 115.03%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s (SQNS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sequans Communications S.A ADR. (SQNS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $342774.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.83% and a Quick Ratio of 1.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $18.45%, or 18.64%% of SQNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10.04 million shares, which is approximately 1.6209%. LYNROCK LAKE LP, holding 8.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.36 million in SQNS stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $$2.38 million in SQNS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7634%.