why SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] gained 20.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp represents 27.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.57 million with the latest information. ICU stock price has been found in the range of $0.7287 to $0.9381.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 4474661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 44.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7555, while it was recorded at 0.7784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5807 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1932.25% and a Gross Margin at 0.00%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1915.27%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s (ICU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$772105.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.52% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

There are presently around 3.60% of ICU stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 33392.0 shares, which is approximately 1.0584% of the company. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 31016.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ICU stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 0.921%.