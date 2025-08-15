why NiSource Inc [NI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.10

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] loss -0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $42.55 price per share at the time.

NiSource Inc represents 470.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.03 billion with the latest information. NI stock price has been found in the range of $42.421 to $42.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4033726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2024, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.71 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.67, while it was recorded at 42.40 for the last single week of trading, and 38.69 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.13% and a Gross Margin at 58.49%. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.43%.

NiSource Inc (NI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NiSource Inc. ( NI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.56%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NiSource Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NiSource Inc (NI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NiSource Inc’s (NI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.77%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, NiSource Inc. (NI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $114200.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NiSource Inc [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 7.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NiSource Inc [NI]

There are presently around $96.34%, or 96.60%% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55.64 million shares, which is approximately 12.4062%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in NI stocks shares.