why LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [LTM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.30

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [NYSE: LTM] price plunged by -2.26 percent to reach at -$1.01.

A sum of 4908899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 720.43K shares. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $43.94 and dropped to a low of $42.87 until finishing in the latest session at $43.74.

The one-year LTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.04. The average equity rating for LTM stock is currently 1.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [LTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTM shares is $50.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

LTM Stock Performance Analysis:

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [LTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, LTM shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.08, while it was recorded at 43.64 for the last single week of trading, and 33.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [LTM] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.05% and a Gross Margin at 26.56%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.88%.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (LTM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR. ( LTM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 161.29%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR’s (LTM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 8.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (LTM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR. (LTM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $30260.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR go to 13.54%.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR [LTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 21.43% of LTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.