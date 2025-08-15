why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.11

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] slipped around -0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.16 at the close of the session, down -1.72%.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now -2.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $21.37 and lowest of $21.0012 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.75, which means current price is +18.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 3786281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.43 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.78% and a Gross Margin at 40.15%. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.41%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kimco Realty Corporation. ( KIM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.63%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kimco Realty Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kimco Realty Corporation. (KIM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $779804.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.15% and a Quick Ratio of 2.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 13.62%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $95.72%, or 97.83%% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110.32 million shares, which is approximately 16.4369%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 67.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.31 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$861.8 million in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.598%.