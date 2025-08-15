why Fastenal Co [FAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.67

Fastenal Co [NASDAQ: FAST] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $48.69 price per share at the time.

Fastenal Co represents 1.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.88 billion with the latest information. FAST stock price has been found in the range of $48.68 to $49.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 5337904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fastenal Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Fastenal Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 63.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

Fastenal Co [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.42% in the past year of trading.

Fastenal Co [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.38, while it was recorded at 48.44 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Co [FAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Co [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.10% and a Gross Margin at 42.90%. Fastenal Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.30%.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fastenal Co. ( FAST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 32.57%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 24.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fastenal Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 28.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fastenal Co’s (FAST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fastenal Co. (FAST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $50206.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.22% and a Quick Ratio of 2.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fastenal Co [FAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co go to 10.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fastenal Co [FAST]

There are presently around $87.51%, or 87.66%% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71.29 million shares, which is approximately 12.45%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 46.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in FAST stocks shares.