why Expand Energy Corp [EXE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.36

Expand Energy Corp [NASDAQ: EXE] loss -1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $94.99 price per share at the time.

Expand Energy Corp represents 237.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.62 billion with the latest information. EXE stock price has been found in the range of $94.5 to $97.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, EXE reached a trading volume of 3627188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXE shares is $135.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Expand Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Expand Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on EXE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Expand Energy Corp [EXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, EXE shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.94 for Expand Energy Corp [EXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.30, while it was recorded at 96.89 for the last single week of trading, and 104.12 for the last 200 days.

Expand Energy Corp [EXE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expand Energy Corp [EXE] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.63% and a Gross Margin at 34.07%. Expand Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.33%.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Expand Energy Corp. ( EXE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.46%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Expand Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Expand Energy Corp’s (EXE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Expand Energy Corp. (EXE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $121176.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Expand Energy Corp [EXE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expand Energy Corp go to 96.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Expand Energy Corp [EXE]

There are presently around $92.53%, or 95.18% of EXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.