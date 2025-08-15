why Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.40

Beam Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BEAM] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.63 at the close of the session, up 0.63%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc stock is now -26.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEAM Stock saw the intraday high of $18.23 and lowest of $17.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.25, which means current price is +30.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BEAM reached a trading volume of 3664259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $43.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc stock. On November 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BEAM shares from 27 to 39.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37.

How has BEAM stock performed recently?

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, BEAM shares dropped by -12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, BEAM shares dropped by -12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 22.44 for the last 200 days.

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -739.94% and a Gross Margin at 63.53%. Beam Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -661.31%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -41.94%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -33.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$825217.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.75% and a Quick Ratio of 6.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beam Therapeutics Inc go to -0.46%.

Insider trade positions for Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]

There are presently around $101.78%, or 103.01%% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.6135%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.11 million in BEAM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $178.87 million in BEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2749%.