why Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.32

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.02.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5215667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $24.85 billion, with 281.75 million shares outstanding and 268.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 5215667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $73.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.21.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.47% in the past year of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.14% and a Gross Margin at 86.08%. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07%.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Affirm Holdings Inc. ( AFRM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.26%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Affirm Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.62%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$31001.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 13.21% and a Quick Ratio of 13.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

There are presently around 85.64% of AFRM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30.55 million shares, which is approximately 9.68% of the company. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.77 million in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $635.53 million in AFRM stock with ownership of approximately 6.67%.