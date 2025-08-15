Wells Fargo lifts Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co stock is now 20.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $22.65 and lowest of $21.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.73, which means current price is +62.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3787571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $40 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $53, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on VSCO stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VSCO shares from 18 to 47.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, VSCO shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.13% and a Gross Margin at 35.88%. Victoria’s Secret & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.69%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( VSCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.35%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5400.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co go to -3.42%.

Insider trade positions for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

There are presently around $96.21%, or 112.20%% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13.01 million shares, which is approximately 16.678%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$157.1 million in VSCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$58.13 million in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2177%.