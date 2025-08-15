Weibo Corp ADR [WB] gain 39.68% so far this year. What now?

Weibo Corp ADR [NASDAQ: WB] traded at a high on 2025-08-14, posting a 11.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5532069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weibo Corp ADR stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for WB stock reached $1.79 billion, with 156.45 million shares outstanding and 156.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, WB reached a trading volume of 5532069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weibo Corp ADR [WB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weibo Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Weibo Corp ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on WB stock. On January 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for WB shares from 19.50 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32.

How has WB stock performed recently?

Weibo Corp ADR [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.70. With this latest performance, WB shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.33 for Weibo Corp ADR [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corp ADR [WB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corp ADR [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.75% and a Gross Margin at 78.84%. Weibo Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.41%.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Weibo Corp ADR. ( WB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.80%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Weibo Corp ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Weibo Corp ADR’s (WB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Weibo Corp ADR. (WB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $71955.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.72% and a Quick Ratio of 2.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Weibo Corp ADR [WB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weibo Corp ADR posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corp ADR go to 0.82%.

Insider trade positions for Weibo Corp ADR [WB]

There are presently around $34.48%, or 36.71%% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9.0 million shares, which is approximately 3.7955%. FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 4.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.6 million in WB stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $$34.6 million in WB stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8999%.