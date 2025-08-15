Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] loss -3.14% or -3.8 points to close at $117.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4400763 shares.

It opened the trading session at $119.5, the shares rose to $120.46 and dropped to $114.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRDO points out that the company has recorded 64.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, CRDO reached to a volume of 4400763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $108.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $50 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on CRDO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRDO in the course of the last twelve months was 693.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.79.

Trading performance analysis for CRDO stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.17 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.25, while it was recorded at 120.56 for the last single week of trading, and 66.16 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.70% and a Gross Margin at 62.66%. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.95%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. ( CRDO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.54%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $83890.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.62% and a Quick Ratio of 5.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd go to 45.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]

There are presently around $76.94%, or 89.92%% of CRDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.1753%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$453.31 million in CRDO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$390.73 million in CRDO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4078%.