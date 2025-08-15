Wall Street Analyst Initiated Progressive Corp [PGR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Progressive Corp [NYSE: PGR] gained 0.71% or 1.76 points to close at $250.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4573912 shares.

It opened the trading session at $249.94, the shares rose to $252.81 and dropped to $249.0, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGR points out that the company has recorded -2.27% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, PGR reached to a volume of 4573912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Progressive Corp [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $290.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Progressive Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Progressive Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PGR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93.

Trading performance analysis for PGR stock

Progressive Corp [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Progressive Corp [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Progressive Corp [PGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progressive Corp [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.28%. Progressive Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.66%.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Progressive Corp. ( PGR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 37.29%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Progressive Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Progressive Corp’s (PGR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Progressive Corp [PGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progressive Corp posted 3.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp go to 5.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Progressive Corp [PGR]

There are presently around $87.35%, or 87.58%% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52.22 million shares, which is approximately 8.9201%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 billion in PGR stocks shares.