Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hut 8 Corp [HUT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hut 8 Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] gained 6.44% or 1.44 points to close at $23.8 with a heavy trading volume of 9078728 shares.

It opened the trading session at $21.56, the shares rose to $23.87 and dropped to $21.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUT points out that the company has recorded 17.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, HUT reached to a volume of 9078728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hut 8 Corp [HUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Hut 8 Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for HUT stock

Hut 8 Corp [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.88. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.44 for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.86, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Corp [HUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Corp [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.10% and a Gross Margin at 0.80%. Hut 8 Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 113.02%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hut 8 Corp. ( HUT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.01%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hut 8 Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hut 8 Corp’s (HUT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $705315.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.81% and a Quick Ratio of 1.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hut 8 Corp [HUT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hut 8 Corp posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hut 8 Corp [HUT]

There are presently around $64.85%, or 136.00%% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.27 million shares, which is approximately 6.955%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$83.99 million in HUT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$47.05 million in HUT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4801%.