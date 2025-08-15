Wall Street Analyst Initiated Corning, Inc [GLW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corning, Inc [NYSE: GLW] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.055 during the day while it closed the day at $65.76.

Corning, Inc stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLW stock has inclined by 39.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.44% and gained 67.29% year-on date.

The market cap for GLW stock reached $56.33 billion, with 809.00 million shares outstanding and 783.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 3608881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corning, Inc [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $70.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Corning, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $51 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Corning, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $47, while Mizuho kept a Outperform rating on GLW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

GLW stock trade performance evaluation

Corning, Inc [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.37 for Corning, Inc [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.36, while it was recorded at 65.60 for the last single week of trading, and 49.60 for the last 200 days.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning, Inc [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.39% and a Gross Margin at 33.84%. Corning, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.77%.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Corning, Inc. ( GLW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.55%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Corning, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Corning, Inc’s (GLW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Corning, Inc. (GLW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14547.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corning, Inc [GLW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning, Inc go to 18.23%.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $74.44%, or 81.44%% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.5088%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.41 billion in GLW stocks shares.