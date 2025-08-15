Wall Street Analyst Initiated Celestica, Inc [CLS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Celestica, Inc [NYSE: CLS] loss -3.71% on the last trading session, reaching $196.64 price per share at the time.

Celestica, Inc represents 115.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.62 billion with the latest information. CLS stock price has been found in the range of $192.13 to $200.4999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CLS reached a trading volume of 4229839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $224.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Celestica, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 58.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Celestica, Inc [CLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 9.69 for Celestica, Inc [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.74, while it was recorded at 205.31 for the last single week of trading, and 113.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celestica, Inc [CLS] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.31% and a Gross Margin at 11.38%. Celestica, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.09%.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Celestica, Inc. ( CLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.28%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Celestica, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Celestica, Inc’s (CLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20040.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Celestica, Inc [CLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celestica, Inc posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc go to 26.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Celestica, Inc [CLS]

There are presently around $79.27%, or 79.69%% of CLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9.25 million shares, which is approximately 7.7886%. WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.52 million in CLS stocks shares.