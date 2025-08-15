Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atyr Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: ATYR] loss -3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $4.99 price per share at the time.

Atyr Pharma Inc represents 97.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $488.95 million with the latest information. ATYR stock price has been found in the range of $4.845 to $5.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, ATYR reached a trading volume of 3787470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATYR shares is $19.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATYR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Atyr Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Atyr Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ATYR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for ATYR stock

Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, ATYR shares dropped by -14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATYR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Atyr Pharma Inc. ( ATYR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -85.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -64.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Atyr Pharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -77.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1129491.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.63% and a Quick Ratio of 5.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atyr Pharma Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATYR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]

There are presently around $71.43%, or 72.91%% of ATYR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.