Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ARWR] loss -6.05% or -1.21 points to close at $18.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5000847 shares.

It opened the trading session at $18.725, the shares rose to $18.88 and dropped to $18.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARWR points out that the company has recorded 1.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, ARWR reached to a volume of 5000847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $41.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARWR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

Trading performance analysis for ARWR stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.94. With this latest performance, ARWR shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.07 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.84% and a Gross Margin at 96.06%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.90%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ARWR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -34.80%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ARWR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$243711.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.87% and a Quick Ratio of 4.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 11.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc [ARWR]

There are presently around $79.76%, or 91.75%% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15.68 million shares, which is approximately 12.6275%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$317.44 million in ARWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$231.02 million in ARWR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.157%.