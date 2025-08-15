Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Realty Income Corp [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corp [NYSE: O] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.28%.

Over the last 12 months, O stock rose by 8.26%. The one-year Realty Income Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.03. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.87 billion, with 914.28 million shares outstanding and 913.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 4193695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corp [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on O stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 14.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.24.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corp [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.81 for Realty Income Corp [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.26, while it was recorded at 57.64 for the last single week of trading, and 56.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp [O] shares currently have an operating margin of 45.61% and a Gross Margin at 47.68%. Realty Income Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.57%.

Realty Income Corp (O) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Realty Income Corp. ( O), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.35%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Realty Income Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Realty Income Corp (O) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Realty Income Corp’s (O) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.78%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Realty Income Corp (O) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Realty Income Corp. (O) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1940448.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.24% and a Quick Ratio of 2.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp go to 18.94%.

Realty Income Corp [O] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.00%, or 79.08%% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138.47 million shares, which is approximately 15.91%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 83.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.4 billion in O stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.37 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3331%.