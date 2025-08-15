Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Organon & Co [OGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Organon & Co [NYSE: OGN] gained 0.32% or 0.03 points to close at $9.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3578625 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.23, the shares rose to $9.4 and dropped to $9.155, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGN points out that the company has recorded -36.12% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, OGN reached to a volume of 3578625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organon & Co [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Organon & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Organon & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $16, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.43 for Organon & Co [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.41% and a Gross Margin at 56.26%. Organon & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.14%.

Organon & Co (OGN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Organon & Co. ( OGN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 159.64%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Organon & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Organon & Co (OGN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Organon & Co’s (OGN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 12.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Organon & Co (OGN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Organon & Co. (OGN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $70000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.65% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Organon & Co [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organon & Co posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co go to 0.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Organon & Co [OGN]

There are presently around $80.49%, or 80.69%% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32.58 million shares, which is approximately 12.6625%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$625.41 million in OGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$208.88 million in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.922%.