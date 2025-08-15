Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] slipped around -1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.55 at the close of the session, down -2.58%.

Fluor Corporation stock is now -13.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLR Stock saw the intraday high of $42.5299 and lowest of $41.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.10, which means current price is +42.29% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 3822333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $49.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $65, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FLR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.34 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.55, while it was recorded at 42.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.60 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.91% and a Gross Margin at 3.02%. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.35%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fluor Corporation. ( FLR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 102.24%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 44.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fluor Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 58.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fluor Corporation. (FLR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $154098.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.62% and a Quick Ratio of 1.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 4.87%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $92.41%, or 94.08%% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20.89 million shares, which is approximately 12.2139%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$755.87 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$645.97 million in FLR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6742%.