Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] closed the trading session at $24.07 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.84, while the highest price level was $24.415.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.11 percent and weekly performance of 1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 8517284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $33.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $37, while Johnson Rice kept a Accumulate rating on CTRA stock. On August 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 25 to 29.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.61 for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.95, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.63% and a Gross Margin at 34.79%. Coterra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coterra Energy Inc. ( CTRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.42%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coterra Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coterra Energy Inc’s (CTRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1726775.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.13% and a Quick Ratio of 1.08%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 28.90%.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $94.04%, or 95.44%% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88.53 million shares, which is approximately 11.9314%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 55.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.48 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$1.43 billion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.209%.