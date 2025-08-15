Volato Group Inc [SOAR] moved up 12.66: Why It’s Important

Volato Group Inc [AMEX: SOAR] price surged by 12.66 percent to reach at $0.2.

A sum of 8317166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Volato Group Inc shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.425 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

SOAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Volato Group Inc [SOAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.99. With this latest performance, SOAR shares gained by 28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1967, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2075 for Volato Group Inc [SOAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5592, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4649 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volato Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volato Group Inc [SOAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.14% and a Gross Margin at 9.74%. Volato Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.82%.

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Volato Group Inc. (SOAR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1907500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Volato Group Inc [SOAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.53%, or 1.72%% of SOAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.