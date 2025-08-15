Viasat, Inc [VSAT] gain 26.50% so far this year. What now?

Viasat, Inc [NASDAQ: VSAT] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3987970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viasat, Inc stands at 5.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.48%.

The market cap for VSAT stock reached $3.67 billion, with 134.18 million shares outstanding and 116.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, VSAT reached a trading volume of 3987970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viasat, Inc [VSAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Viasat, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Viasat, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on VSAT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77.

How has VSAT stock performed recently?

Viasat, Inc [VSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, VSAT shares gained by 78.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.47 for Viasat, Inc [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 26.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Viasat, Inc [VSAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viasat, Inc [VSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.29% and a Gross Margin at 26.74%. Viasat, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.11%.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Viasat, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Viasat, Inc’s (VSAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$85497.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.11% and a Quick Ratio of 1.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Viasat, Inc [VSAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat, Inc go to 40.90%.

Insider trade positions for Viasat, Inc [VSAT]

There are presently around $102.77%, or 109.15%% of VSAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14.76 million shares, which is approximately 11.6603%. BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 13.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$174.74 million in VSAT stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $$163.02 million in VSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 10.1411%.