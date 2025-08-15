Veea Inc [VEEA] is -94.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Veea Inc [NASDAQ: VEEA] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.0399 during the day while it closed the day at $0.6.

Veea Inc stock has also loss -53.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VEEA stock has declined by -74.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.92% and lost -94.12% year-on date.

The market cap for VEEA stock reached $24.53 million, with 36.54 million shares outstanding and 5.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.21K shares, VEEA reached a trading volume of 14424931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

VEEA stock trade performance evaluation

Veea Inc [VEEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.85. With this latest performance, VEEA shares dropped by -60.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2148, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1728 for Veea Inc [VEEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6850, while it was recorded at 0.9613 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3095 for the last 200 days.

Veea Inc [VEEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veea Inc [VEEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -23528.06% and a Gross Margin at -331.67%. Veea Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27149.12%.

Veea Inc (VEEA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Veea Inc (VEEA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Veea Inc. (VEEA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$594000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Veea Inc [VEEA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $5.24%, or 14.81%% of VEEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.