Union Pacific Corp [UNP] Stock trading around $221.52 per share: What’s Next?

Union Pacific Corp [NYSE: UNP] plunged by -$1.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $222.39 during the day while it closed the day at $221.52.

Union Pacific Corp stock has also loss -0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has declined by -2.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.86% and lost -6.43% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $131.37 billion, with 593.01 million shares outstanding and 592.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 6245505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corp [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $266.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $231, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corp [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.36 for Union Pacific Corp [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.77, while it was recorded at 221.08 for the last single week of trading, and 231.53 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corp [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corp [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.18% and a Gross Margin at 45.57%. Union Pacific Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 28.43%.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Union Pacific Corp. ( UNP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.36%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Union Pacific Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Union Pacific Corp’s (UNP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $228441.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.65% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corp [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp go to 8.11%.

Union Pacific Corp [UNP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $81.27%, or 81.35%% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58.38 million shares, which is approximately 9.5795%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.68 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.56 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0319%.