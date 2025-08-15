Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd [UFG] moved up 9.12: Why It’s Important

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: UFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.43%.

Over the last 12 months, UFG stock dropped by -10.25%. The one-year Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.2.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.35 million, with 7.35 million shares outstanding and 5.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 912.31K shares, UFG stock reached a trading volume of 6222211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd [UFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, UFG shares gained by 70.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.02

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd [UFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.49%, or 2.72%% of UFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.