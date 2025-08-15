Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS] Stock trading around $1.91 per share: What’s Next?

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: STFS] price surged by 4.37 percent to reach at $0.08.

A sum of 4177037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $2.02 and dropped to a low of $1.7601 until finishing in the latest session at $1.91.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

STFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.75. With this latest performance, STFS shares gained by 24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2831, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2239 for Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5024, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7907 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.44% and a Gross Margin at 8.07%. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.51%.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd. ( STFS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.53%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s (STFS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd. (STFS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5294.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.43% and a Quick Ratio of 2.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd [STFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.13%, or 0.28%% of STFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.