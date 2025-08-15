SRX Health Solutions Inc [SRXH] is -87.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SRX Health Solutions Inc [AMEX: SRXH] price plunged by -9.43 percent to reach at -$0.03.

A sum of 8097128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 849.61K shares. SRX Health Solutions Inc shares reached a high of $0.305 and dropped to a low of $0.265 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year SRXH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.3. The average equity rating for SRXH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRXH shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRXH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

SRXH Stock Performance Analysis:

SRX Health Solutions Inc [SRXH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.99. With this latest performance, SRXH shares dropped by -49.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRXH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0528, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0605 for SRX Health Solutions Inc [SRXH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5255, while it was recorded at 0.3264 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1254 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SRX Health Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SRX Health Solutions Inc [SRXH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.40% and a Gross Margin at 37.03%. SRX Health Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.96%.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SRX Health Solutions Inc. ( SRXH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 37.38%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SRX Health Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SRX Health Solutions Inc’s (SRXH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SRX Health Solutions Inc. (SRXH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $80952.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.99% and a Quick Ratio of 1.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SRX Health Solutions Inc [SRXH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.74%, or 0.79%% of SRXH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.