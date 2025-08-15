Somnigroup International Inc [SGI] is 60.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Somnigroup International Inc [NYSE: SGI] loss -1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $79.42 price per share at the time.

Somnigroup International Inc represents 209.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.67 billion with the latest information. SGI stock price has been found in the range of $78.55 to $80.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, SGI reached a trading volume of 4296844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Somnigroup International Inc [SGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGI shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Somnigroup International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Somnigroup International Inc stock. On February 03, 2025, analysts increased their price target for SGI shares from 67 to 80.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SGI stock

Somnigroup International Inc [SGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, SGI shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.89 for Somnigroup International Inc [SGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.77, while it was recorded at 77.96 for the last single week of trading, and 61.92 for the last 200 days.

Somnigroup International Inc [SGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Somnigroup International Inc [SGI] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.65% and a Gross Margin at 44.12%. Somnigroup International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.47%.

Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Somnigroup International Inc. ( SGI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.47%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Somnigroup International Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Somnigroup International Inc’s (SGI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.41%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13390.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Somnigroup International Inc [SGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Somnigroup International Inc posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Somnigroup International Inc go to 13.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Somnigroup International Inc [SGI]

There are presently around $107.01%, or 119.71%% of SGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.