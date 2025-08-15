Solventum Corp [SOLV] moved down -1.59: Why It’s Important

Solventum Corp [NYSE: SOLV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.74%.

Over the last 12 months, SOLV stock rose by 10.81%. The one-year Solventum Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.58. The average equity rating for SOLV stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.69 billion, with 173.39 million shares outstanding and 138.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.37K shares, SOLV stock reached a trading volume of 4879028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solventum Corp [SOLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLV shares is $86.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Solventum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Solventum Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOLV in the course of the last twelve months was 86.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

SOLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Solventum Corp [SOLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, SOLV shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.11, while it was recorded at 72.98 for the last single week of trading, and 72.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solventum Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solventum Corp [SOLV] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.58% and a Gross Margin at 57.81%. Solventum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.51%.

Solventum Corp (SOLV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Solventum Corp. ( SOLV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.64%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Solventum Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Solventum Corp (SOLV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Solventum Corp’s (SOLV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Solventum Corp. (SOLV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17227.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SOLV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solventum Corp go to 0.75%.

Solventum Corp [SOLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $68.15%, or 85.14% of SOLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.3 million shares, which is approximately 9.4121%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.74 million in SOLV stocks shares.