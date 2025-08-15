Singular Research lifts Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [NASDAQ: ISSC] plunged by -$6.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.08 during the day while it closed the day at $13.51.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc stock has also loss -18.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ISSC stock has inclined by 83.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.27% and gained 108.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ISSC stock reached $237.83 million, with 17.60 million shares outstanding and 15.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 514.50K shares, ISSC reached a trading volume of 3559383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISSC shares is $11.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, C.K. Cooper raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2010, representing the official price target for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ISSC stock trade performance evaluation

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.42. With this latest performance, ISSC shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.24 for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.93% and a Gross Margin at 45.18%. Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.11%.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc. ( ISSC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.40%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s (ISSC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.41%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc. (ISSC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $87969.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.54% and a Quick Ratio of 1.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc go to 35.27%.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc [ISSC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $40.73%, or 49.10%% of ISSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISSC stocks are: WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC with ownership of 0.76 million shares, which is approximately 4.3644%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.24 million in ISSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.51 million in ISSC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3945%.