Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] Stock trading around $10.18 per share: What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: SERV] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.315 during the day while it closed the day at $10.18.

Serve Robotics Inc stock has also loss -3.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SERV stock has inclined by 12.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.98% and lost -9.19% year-on date.

The market cap for SERV stock reached $609.60 million, with 59.33 million shares outstanding and 43.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, SERV reached a trading volume of 3510507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SERV shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Serve Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Serve Robotics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on SERV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

SERV stock trade performance evaluation

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, SERV shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.75 for Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4032.17% and a Gross Margin at -347.27%. Serve Robotics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3728.86%.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Serve Robotics Inc. ( SERV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Serve Robotics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$456033.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 32.79% and a Quick Ratio of 32.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Serve Robotics Inc [SERV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SERV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Serve Robotics Inc go to 5.17%.

Serve Robotics Inc [SERV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $26.46%, or 32.68%% of SERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SERV stocks are: NVIDIA CORP with ownership of 3.73 million shares, which is approximately 11.0284%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.55 million in SERV stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $$1.8 million in SERV stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7366%.