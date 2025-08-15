Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] – find out why.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] closed the trading session at $140.55 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $138.3, while the highest price level was $140.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.99 percent and weekly performance of 3.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, ARM reached to a volume of 4927774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $158.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.02. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $155 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 220.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.99.

ARM stock trade performance evaluation

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, ARM shares dropped by -8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.75 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.00, while it was recorded at 140.82 for the last single week of trading, and 136.13 for the last 200 days.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.35% and a Gross Margin at 94.71%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.96%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arm Holdings plc. ADR. ( ARM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.03%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arm Holdings plc. ADR. (ARM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $83913.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.99% and a Quick Ratio of 4.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arm Holdings plc. ADR posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 20.49%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $95.20%, or 95.35%% of ARM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 20.0 million shares, which is approximately 1.9157%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.05 billion in ARM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$976.83 million in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5718%.