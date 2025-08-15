Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $25

Schrodinger Inc [NASDAQ: SDGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%.

Over the last 12 months, SDGR stock rose by 0.83%. The one-year Schrodinger Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.51. The average equity rating for SDGR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 64.42 million shares outstanding and 62.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SDGR stock reached a trading volume of 4398047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schrodinger Inc [SDGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDGR shares is $29.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Schrodinger Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Schrodinger Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on SDGR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SDGR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

SDGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, SDGR shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.07 for Schrodinger Inc [SDGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 21.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schrodinger Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.09% and a Gross Margin at 57.93%. Schrodinger Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.22%.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Schrodinger Inc. ( SDGR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -44.40%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Schrodinger Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -41.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Schrodinger Inc’s (SDGR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$203512.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.30% and a Quick Ratio of 3.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SDGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schrodinger Inc go to 32.65%.

Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.73%, or 104.48%% of SDGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.52 million shares, which is approximately 11.7116%. BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, holding 6.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$135.03 million in SDGR stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $$132.38 million in SDGR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.4137%.