ScanTech AI Systems Inc [STAI] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -95.17% YTD: What’s Next?

ScanTech AI Systems Inc [NASDAQ: STAI] gained 11.06% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc represents 48.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.10 million with the latest information. STAI stock price has been found in the range of $0.4488 to $0.5791.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, STAI reached a trading volume of 5219743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for STAI stock

ScanTech AI Systems Inc [STAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, STAI shares dropped by -19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1122, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1142 for ScanTech AI Systems Inc [STAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6832, while it was recorded at 0.5086 for the last single week of trading.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ScanTech AI Systems Inc [STAI]

There are presently around $41.96%, or 49.18%% of STAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.