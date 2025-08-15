Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] Revenue clocked in at $16.47 million, up 248.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RCAT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.825 during the day while it closed the day at $9.37.

Red Cat Holdings Inc stock has also gained 0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCAT stock has inclined by 40.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.75% and gained 248.33% year-on date.

The market cap for RCAT stock reached $922.23 million, with 85.65 million shares outstanding and 81.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, RCAT reached a trading volume of 8470237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Red Cat Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Red Cat Holdings Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

RCAT stock trade performance evaluation

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, RCAT shares dropped by -18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.84 for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT].

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.80% and a Gross Margin at 10.92%. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.64%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Red Cat Holdings Inc. ( RCAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -68.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -61.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -124.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$333130.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.02% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCAT.

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $25.50%, or 29.71% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.6048%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 4.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 million in RCAT stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.63 million in RCAT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9066%.