reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] is -70.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

reAlpha Tech Corp [NASDAQ: AIRE] gained 1.70% or 0.0 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 48838440 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.41, the shares rose to $0.4368 and dropped to $0.3551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIRE points out that the company has recorded -81.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.24M shares, AIRE reached to a volume of 48838440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRE shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for AIRE stock

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, AIRE shares gained by 80.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0651, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0734 for reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3632, while it was recorded at 0.3466 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0020 for the last 200 days.

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -426.07% and a Gross Margin at -156.69%. reAlpha Tech Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1481.09%.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for reAlpha Tech Corp. ( AIRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -78.33%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -41.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, reAlpha Tech Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11984.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for reAlpha Tech Corp go to 29.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]

There are presently around $0.69%, or 1.19%% of AIRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 59132.0 shares, which is approximately 0.1337%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57800.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54910.0 in AIRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$43510.0 in AIRE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1036%.