RBC Capital Mkts lifts Olo Inc [OLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Olo Inc [NYSE: OLO] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 3960629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.71M shares. Olo Inc shares reached a high of $10.21 and dropped to a low of $10.19 until finishing in the latest session at $10.19.

The one-year OLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.59. The average equity rating for OLO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olo Inc [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Olo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Olo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 41.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.62.

OLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Olo Inc [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.68% in the past year of trading.

Olo Inc [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.10% and a Gross Margin at 53.31%. Olo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.28%.

Olo Inc (OLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Olo Inc. ( OLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.13%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Olo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Olo Inc (OLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Olo Inc’s (OLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Olo Inc. (OLO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1426.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.62% and a Quick Ratio of 7.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olo Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olo Inc go to 34.06%.

Olo Inc [OLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.72%, or 88.11%% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32.22 million shares, which is approximately 19.9882%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.22 million in OLO stocks shares.