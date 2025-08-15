Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY] moved up 0.71: Why It’s Important

Raytech Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: RAY] gained 0.71% or 0.02 points to close at $2.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3979552 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.82, the shares rose to $2.83 and dropped to $2.7, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAY points out that the company has recorded 141.03% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, RAY reached to a volume of 3979552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAY in the course of the last twelve months was 153.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for RAY stock

Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, RAY shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.72% and a Gross Margin at 22.62%. Raytech Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.50%.

Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Raytech Holding Ltd’s (RAY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Raytech Holding Ltd. (RAY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $176666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.29% and a Quick Ratio of 5.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Raytech Holding Ltd [RAY]

There are presently around $0.65%, or 0.94%% of RAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors.