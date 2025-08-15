Raymond James slashes price target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] – find out why.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.09 at the close of the session, down -0.11%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock is now -21.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNB Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $9.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.94, which means current price is +16.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 10821327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.03 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.86% and a Gross Margin at 37.27%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.60%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. ( DNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.16%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s (DNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$6162.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.61% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 6.98%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

There are presently around $87.63%, or 96.75%% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 69.05 million shares, which is approximately 15.9558%. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 53.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$494.05 million in DNB stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $$306.03 million in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6369%.