Precigen Inc [PGEN] is 72.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Precigen Inc [NASDAQ: PGEN] loss -3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.85 price per share at the time.

Precigen Inc represents 297.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $551.25 million with the latest information. PGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.8044 to $1.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 3356794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precigen Inc [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Precigen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGEN stock.

Trading performance analysis for PGEN stock

Precigen Inc [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6412, while it was recorded at 1.8160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3830 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc [PGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2176.31% and a Gross Margin at -30.02%. Precigen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2868.66%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$870629.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.71% and a Quick Ratio of 2.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Precigen Inc [PGEN]

There are presently around $66.62%, or 74.41%% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.2017%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.19 million in PGEN stocks shares.