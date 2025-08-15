Piper Sandler lifts Amer Sports Inc [AS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amer Sports Inc [NYSE: AS] plunged by -$1.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.675 during the day while it closed the day at $37.92.

Amer Sports Inc stock has also gained 0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AS stock has inclined by 21.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.85% and gained 232.05% year-on date.

The market cap for AS stock reached $21.00 billion, with 553.85 million shares outstanding and 146.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, AS reached a trading volume of 3646815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amer Sports Inc [AS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AS shares is $42.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AS stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amer Sports Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $34 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Amer Sports Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on AS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AS in the course of the last twelve months was 150.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AS stock trade performance evaluation

Amer Sports Inc [AS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, AS shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.35 for Amer Sports Inc [AS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.87, while it was recorded at 37.67 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Amer Sports Inc [AS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amer Sports Inc [AS] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.74% and a Gross Margin at 56.22%. Amer Sports Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.70%.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amer Sports Inc. ( AS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.38%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amer Sports Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $15082.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.66% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amer Sports Inc [AS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amer Sports Inc go to 38.30%.

Amer Sports Inc [AS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $27.03%, or 80.34%% of AS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AS stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 69.1 million shares, which is approximately 13.6763%. BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 5.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$66.52 million in AS stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $$55.3 million in AS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8708%.