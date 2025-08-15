Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT] Revenue clocked in at $137.36 million, up 109.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Performant Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: PHLT] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Performant Healthcare Inc stock is now 109.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHLT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.62 and lowest of $7.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.74, which means current price is +250.69% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 748.34K shares, PHLT reached a trading volume of 3660963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHLT shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Performant Healthcare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Performant Healthcare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PHLT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has PHLT stock performed recently?

Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, PHLT shares gained by 87.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 223.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.03% and a Gross Margin at -0.03%. Performant Healthcare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.64%.

Performant Healthcare Inc (PHLT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Performant Healthcare Inc. ( PHLT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.12%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Performant Healthcare Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Performant Healthcare Inc (PHLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Performant Healthcare Inc’s (PHLT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Performant Healthcare Inc (PHLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Performant Healthcare Inc. (PHLT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$923.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.64% and a Quick Ratio of 2.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Performant Healthcare Inc [PHLT]

There are presently around $82.38%, or 88.91%% of PHLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.