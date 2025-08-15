Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Perfect Moment Ltd [AMEX: PMNT] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, down -0.89%.

Perfect Moment Ltd stock is now -77.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PMNT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2945 and lowest of $0.2843 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.60, which means current price is +31.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, PMNT reached a trading volume of 23281438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMNT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has PMNT stock performed recently?

Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, PMNT shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0277, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0395 for Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3735, while it was recorded at 0.2867 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8229 for the last 200 days.

Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.18% and a Gross Margin at 46.90%. Perfect Moment Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13%.

Perfect Moment Ltd (PMNT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Perfect Moment Ltd. ( PMNT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -331.41%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -122.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Perfect Moment Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -858.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Perfect Moment Ltd (PMNT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Perfect Moment Ltd’s (PMNT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Perfect Moment Ltd (PMNT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$318800.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.11% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Perfect Moment Ltd [PMNT]

There are presently around $16.35%, or 21.75%% of PMNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.