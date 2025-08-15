OneMedNet Corp [ONMD] is -12.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OneMedNet Corp [NASDAQ: ONMD] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.492, while the highest price level was $1.1999.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.86 percent and weekly performance of 96.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 104.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.24M shares, ONMD reached to a volume of 319740416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ONMD stock trade performance evaluation

OneMedNet Corp [ONMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.41. With this latest performance, ONMD shares gained by 68.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5008, while it was recorded at 0.5657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7264 for the last 200 days.

OneMedNet Corp [ONMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMedNet Corp [ONMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2030.43% and a Gross Margin at -142.83%. OneMedNet Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -728.70%.

OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$152272.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OneMedNet Corp [ONMD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 15.57%, or 49.09% of ONMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors.