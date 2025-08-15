Noble Capital Markets slashes price target on Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] – find out why.

Oncology Institute Inc [NASDAQ: TOI] closed the trading session at $3.67 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.5, while the highest price level was $4.0994.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 656.70 percent and weekly performance of -11.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 287.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TOI reached to a volume of 3794749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oncology Institute Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Oncology Institute Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TOI stock.

TOI stock trade performance evaluation

Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.78. With this latest performance, TOI shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1087.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.05% and a Gross Margin at 13.40%. Oncology Institute Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.75%.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oncology Institute Inc. ( TOI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -535.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -31.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oncology Institute Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -62.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$65600.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.62% and a Quick Ratio of 1.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $42.76%, or 47.16%% of TOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4.75 million shares, which is approximately 6.4005%. DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.55 million in TOI stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $$0.82 million in TOI stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4025%.