Needham slashes price target on Magnite Inc [MGNI] – find out why.

Magnite Inc [NASDAQ: MGNI] closed the trading session at $23.59 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.23, while the highest price level was $24.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 90.70 percent and weekly performance of 8.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 3808572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $28.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Magnite Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $17 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.65, while it was recorded at 22.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.08% and a Gross Margin at 61.03%. Magnite Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.30%.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Magnite Inc. ( MGNI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.82%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Magnite Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Magnite Inc’s (MGNI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $47657.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Magnite Inc [MGNI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.07%, or 97.18% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.96 million shares, which is approximately 9.2239%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.91 million in MGNI stocks shares; and currently with $73.16 million in MGNI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9164%.