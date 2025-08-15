MKDWELL Tech Inc [MKDW] moved down -3.76: Why It’s Important

MKDWELL Tech Inc [NASDAQ: MKDW] loss -3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.2 price per share at the time.

MKDWELL Tech Inc represents 143.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.37 million with the latest information. MKDW stock price has been found in the range of $0.187 to $0.213.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, MKDW reached a trading volume of 15852487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for MKDW stock

MKDWELL Tech Inc [MKDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, MKDW shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0151, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0196 for MKDWELL Tech Inc [MKDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2401, while it was recorded at 0.2088 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4811 for the last 200 days.

MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MKDWELL Tech Inc [MKDW]